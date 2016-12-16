Cup and Plate finals bring mixed season to a close

After a gruelling season of mixed hockey, the final events take place this Saturday, as the Bridgewaters Cup and Plate finals have finally arrived.

It seems fitting that Premier League champions Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A meet second-placed Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A in the showpiece Bridgewaters Cup final.

Having won the league at a canter, Bacchas will be keen to complete the double and will start as firm favourites to do so.

With such quality all over the pitch, it’s hard to pick out the most notable contributions to a wonderful side, but Freya Duchars is in a rich vein of form and will be hard to stop.

Greg Miller’s Peel side will point to signs that it may not be as quite as clear-cut as the defending champions would like.

The Blues have won five of their last six games in league and cup, and remain the only side to have taken a point from Bacchas this season.

To upset Jamie Brown’s Whites and claim the cup, they know that they will have to be at the very top of their game, but such as the form they are in they will certainly be looking to challenge. Expect potent talents Gareth Morris and Imogen Manning to have an effect.

An exciting game is on the cards in the Bridgewater’s Mixed Plate final, where two southern sides go head to head.

Partitionware Castletown Cammags booked their place in the final with a gritty performance against Bacchas C, and will look for more of the same to thwart Gail Logan’s free-scoring Saracens Sabres side.

The Reds perhaps have the advantage defensively, with a number of strong defenders in their line-up conceding only one goal in the competition so far and will be sweating over the fitness of their prolific striker Christian Steriopulos.

The Sky Blues have goals from all over the pitch, demonstrated in the semi-final with seven different scorers.

Sabres will start this match as favourites and are on good form in Division One, but Cammags will put up a stern resistance as they aim to complete a Division Two league and Plate double.

Tying up the fixtures in PwC Mixed Division Three are two games that may serve as some Cup final entertainment, with positions in the league having already been decided.

Rumours are abound of a festive affair between Harlequins B and Castletown Southerners in a match that precedes the Plate final, while a friendly match pitting Bacchas D against Saracens Sharks completes the day’s hockey.