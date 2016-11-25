Destination of league titles nearly decided in mixed hockey

As we enter the penultimate week of the season for the top three mixed leagues, there’s an opportunity for titles to be won and lost.

In PwC Mixed Premier League, Jamie Brown’s Bacchas A sit top by one point with a game in hand.

A victory against Castletown Celts will virtually hand them the trophy.

The southern team have a poor record against the champions elect and are unlikely to cause an upset at the weekend.

Just one point off the top lie the first teams of Vikings A and Valkyrs A, and there is a great deal of pride on the line when they take each other on at the NSC.

Steven Underwood’s Vikings took both points last time they met, but Valkyrs look the team on better form at the moment - this one could go either way.

Perhaps the most interesting game in the Premier League at the weekend sees Harlequins A take on Emma Leeming’s Bacchas B.

Quins are desperate for a point that would move them off the bottom of the table and ahead of Celts, and claimed one last time these two sides met.

If they can, it could prove to be crucial going into the final game between them and Celts next weekend.

Charlotte Oldfield’s LJ Ramsey A has been dominating PwC Mixed Division One, and will deservedly seal the title with two games left to play if they can plot their way past Saracens Sabres.

Steve Cottier’s Sabres won’t give anything away easily, having taken a point off second-place Valkyrs B last week.

Dave Hall’s side will want to put that behind them as they host Bacchas C, and will be keen to claim both points as Vikings’ second team breath down their necks for second.

It’s derby day in the final game in Division One, as Vikings’ seconds meet Vikings’ thirds. It will be far from plain sailing for the second team, as Ian Perry’s side cannot afford to lose this one, particularly if Bacchas C can claim a point against Valkyrs B.

If the top two leagues titles are on the verge of being claimed, it’s certainly not the case in PwC Mixed Division Two, which looks like going all the way to the wire.

Bacchas Colts looked to be in pole position, but a defeat to fellow Colts side Harlequins has let Castletown Cammags back into first spot.

Both the title protagonists play against northern opposition this week, with Bacchas taking on Ramsey second team Ravens and Cammags playing Rookies. Both will be confident of securing victory, but with the prospect of any mistakes being so vital, expect tensions to run high.

In the other game in Division Two, Paul Nuttall will be making sure that his Harlequins Colts side are not still celebrating their victory last week and are fully focused on their game against Valkyrs C. Should they consolidate last week’s scenes and win, the relegation and promotion battle look like going to the final game in a nail-biting division.

Finally, to PwC Mixed Division Three. Though the leaders Valkyrs D still have four games left, it’s tough to see how anyone can overhaul their four-point lead.

Castletown Southerners will try on Saturday, having defeated them in their last outing. Harlequins B face Saracens Sharks to round off the Saturday’s hockey.

Saturday’s Fixtures:

PwC Mixed Premier Division

2.05pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A v Partitionware Castletown Celts @ CRHS

Umpires: Gary Corkhill, Andy Winslade

12.35pm Harlequins A

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B @ RGS

Umpires: Tim Leeming, TBC

2.05pmCanaccord Genuity Vikings A

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A @ NSC

Umpires: Ian Duggua, John Harrison

PwC Mixed Division One

2.05pmRamsey Crookall Bacchanalians C

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs B @ QEII

Umpires: Vic Ferns, Peter Foxton

12.35pmLJ Ramsey A v Saracens Sabres @ NSC

Umpires: Paul Hunter, TBC

12.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings B

v Canaccord Genuity Vikings C @ NSC

Umpires: TBC, TBC

PwC Mixed Division Two

2.05pm LJ Ramsey Ravens

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians Colts @ RGS

Umpires: Jess Tarpey, TBC

11.05am LJ Ramsey Rookies

v Partitionware Castletown Cammags @ NSC

Umpires: George Powell, TBC

12.35pmCrowe Morgan Valkyrs C

v Harlequins Colts @ QEII

Umpires: Connor Duggua, TBC

PwC Mixed Division Three

12.35pm Partitionware Castletown Southerners

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs D @ CRHS

Umpires: Helen Cave, Alison Middleton

11.05amHarlequins B v Saracens Sharks @ CRHS

Umpires: Lindsay Riordan, Andy Winslade

PwC Mixed U16

11.05amRamsey Crookall Bacchas

v Canaccord Genuity Vikings @ QEII

Umpires: Peter Foxton, TBC

3.35pmRogues & Rascals v Harlequins @ RGS

Umpires: Emily Middleton, Alexandria Smith

3.35pmSaracens v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs @ QEII

Umpires: Vic Ferns, TBC