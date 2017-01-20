Heavyweight clash as Vikings A and Bacchas A battle it out

There’s a heavyweight clash in the PwC Women’s Premier League on the cards this weekend.

The game in question sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings A take on Emma Leeming’s Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A at the NSC.

Bacchas continue to steadily improve season upon season but face a daunting task against the league champions who remain undefeated in league and cup for more than 100 games.

Kim Carney’s All-Blacks followed up a convincing victory over Harlequins at the weekend with another win over Crowe Morgan Valkyrs on Tuesday night.

Despite winning two out of two, the champions find themselves second on goal difference thanks to LJ Ramsey’s rampant start. Lauren Brew’s northerners have been exceptional, but will be severely tested by Imogen Manning’s Valkyrs on Saturday.

The final game in the division is perhaps the most intriguing, as Partitionware Castletown A host Harlequins.

Such is the quality of this league, it’s tough to see where both these sides can pick up points against the top four, and as such it will likely be the results between the two that decide who survives in the top flight next season.

The PwC Men’s Premier League is heading north this weekend, as all the games take place in Ramsey.

First up, it’s the turn of Jonathan Gower-Jackson’s hosts to attempt to thwart Bacchas A who seem to already be on cruise control.

The Whites hit no fewer than 30 goals in the two meetings between the sides last season, so the Greens face an uphill battle.

A similarly ominous task awaits Dave Clark-Wilson’s Castletown A as they pit their wits against a Vikings team who are fresh from defeating a strong Valkyrs team last week.

The All-Blacks will be confident of claiming both points, as will Luis Novo-Smith’s Valkyrs who look to bounce back against Bacchas B.

In PwC Women’s Division One, two undefeated clubs go head-to-head as Jenny Lantry’s Ramsey seconds take on Anne Harrison’s Bacchas B, with both clubs maintaining a steely eye on a run for the title.

Beckie O’Brien’s Vikings B will start as favourites against Valkyrs C and will look to remain unbeaten following their goalless draw last week.

To PwC Men’s Division One and Elliot Henson’s next test as Harlequins captain will be to mastermind a victory over Saracens A.

Quins would be wise not to underestimate the Sky Blues who sit just one point behind them in the table, having won and drawn their opening two games.

Just one point separates the two clubs at the other end of the division, as Nick Watt’s will prime his Valkyrs B to defeat Ramsey B and leapfrog them in the league.

Bacchas Colts are made of stern stuff and two draws prove they are hard to beat, although a talented Vikings B squad may just shade that one.

There’s nothing to separate Hayley Taylor’s Castletown B and Saracens A at the summit of PwC Women’s Division Two and both will be looking to continue their fine start against Bacchas C and Harlequins B respectively.

Finally to PwC Men’s Division Two and signs are all pointing to a season of domination for Vikings Colts.

The second string of Castletown will aim to prove this wrong on Saturday, but will need to be focussed from the start, while Bacchas C and Harlequins B complete the weekend’s senior hockey.