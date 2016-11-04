Hockey leagues back with a bang on fireworks day

After a two-week league break, all five Manx hockey leagues are back in action in a jam-packed Saturday this weekend.

With the NSC astro-turf pitch reopened, it will be a good opportunity for the league’s finest to test their skills on the new surface as it hosts a full day of PwC Mixed Premier League hockey.

With the privilege of playing the first league game at the venue, Emma Leeming’s Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians B host Partitionware Castletown Cammags. The home side hit seven when the two met earlier in the season, but since then Cammags have steadily improved through the season so expect this one to be a closer affair.

Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A are next up to take on Harlequins A in a game they know they must take both points on offer in to keep pace with the top of the table.

Nick Hamer’s Quins have struggled in recent weeks after a promising start and could look at this game as an opportunity to turn their season round.

Thirdly to the main event, as the top two go head-to-head and there’s bound to be fireworks in this one. Realistically, a win for Jamie Brown’s Bacchas against second-placed Canaccord Genuity Vikings A would see them place one hand on the trophy.

Steven Underwood’s All-Blacks are not to be underestimated though, with four straight league wins and will never be more focussed than in this one.

Over to PwC Mixed Division One where LJ Ramsey A will look to continue their perfect season against a struggling Bacchas C side who have found some form in the past few weeks.

Any slip-ups will be likely pounced upon by Dave Hall’s Valkyrs B, but they will have their work cut out as they attempt to thwart a strong Vikings B squad.

At the other end of the division it’s a real four-pointer between Ian Perry’s Vikings C and Saracens Sabres, with the victor taking a major step towards league survival.

In PwC Mixed Division Two, it remains nerve-shreddingly close at the top of the table. The two undefeated sides of Castletown Cammags and Bacchas Colts will try to keep their record alive against Harlequins Colts and Ramsey Rookies respectively.

Completing Division Two as north hosts west; Ramsey Ravens will start as favourites against Valkyrs C, having fired eight without reply in the first week.

Finally over to PwC Mixed Division Three where there are just two games in action. Donna Harrison’s league leaders will look to put last week’s disappointment behind them as they host Saracens Sharks, before Harlequins B and Bacchas D round out a busy day of hockey.

FIXTURES

PwC Mixed Premier Division

2.05pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A @ NSC

Umpires. Ian Duggua, Peter Foxton

11.05am Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians B v Castletown Celts @ NSC

Umpires- Alex Cave, James Harrison

12.35pm Harlequins A

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A @ NSC

Umpires- Gary Corkhill, TBC

PwC Mixed Division One

12.35pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C v LJ Ramsey A @ RGS

Umpires - Paul Hunter, Tim Leeming

3.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings B

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs B @ NSC

Umpires- Kirsty Bowley, Dave Whiting

2.05pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings C

v Saracens Sabres @ CRHS

Umpires - Hayley Taylor, TBC

PwC Mixed Division Two

12.35pm Partitionware Castletown Cammags v Harlequins Colts @ CRHS

Umpires - Dee Gimbert, George Powell

2.05pm LJ Ramsey Ravens

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs C @ RGS

Umpires - Vic Ferns, Rob McKenzie

2.05pm LJ Ramsey Rookies

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians Colts @ RGS

Umpires - Connor Duggua, Paul Hunter

PwC Mixed Division Three

12.35pm Harlequins B

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians D @ QEII

Umpires - TBC, TBC

11.05am Crowe Morgan Valkyrs D

v Saracens Sharks @ CRHS

Umpires - TBC, TBC

PwC Mixed Under-16s

11.05am Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A v Saracens @ QEII

Umpires - Helen Cave, Ben Cunningham

3.35pm LJ Ramsey Rogues & Rascals

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs @ RGS

Umpires - Alexandria Smith, Sandra Smith

3.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings

v Harlequins @ CRHS

Umpires - Andrew Bentley, Alison Middleton