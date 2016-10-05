Hockey: Player of the Month awards

As the first month of the hockey season has drawn to a close, Bacchas’ top scorer Andrew Whiting and Harlequins’ young star Emily Middleton have been named as Players of the Month for September.

Whiting has started the season in white-hot form, striking no fewer than 10 PwC Premier League goals in his first three games. This is twice as many as his next nearest rival as he sits atop the goalscoring charts. Emily has epitomised Harlequins’ fine start to life in the top flight, making the transition between junior and senior hockey seamlessly and now excelling in the first team.