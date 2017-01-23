Hockey results: Vikings run close in women’s top-flight

PWC Mixed Under-16s hockey: Harlequins vs Vikings at Castle Rushen High School

Manx hockey’s longest unbeaten record was under threat on Saturday, as Kim Carney’s Canaccord Genuity Vikings A took on another team with aspirations of PwC Women’s Premier League title glory.

After 70 hard fought minutes, Vikings edged a tight affair with in Emma Leeming’s Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A 2-0 thanks to strikes from Mia Greenwood and Zoe Crowe.

Full round-up of all Saturday’s hockey in Tuesday’s Examiner.

Results: Saturday, January 21

PwC Men’s Premier League

Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A 10-0 LJ Ramsey A

Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians B 3-2 Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A

Canaccord Genuity Vikings A 10-1 Partitionware Castletown A

PwC Women’s Premier League

Partitionware Castletown A 2-2 Harlequins A

Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A 1-0 LJ Ramsey A

Canaccord Genuity Vikings A 2-0 Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A

PwC Men’s Division One

Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians Colts 0-0 Canaccord Genuity Vikings B

Harlequins A 5-3 Saracens A

Crowe Morgan Valkyrs B 5-4 LJ Ramsey B

PwC Women’s Division One

Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians B 1-0 LJ Ramsey B

Canaccord Genuity Vikings B 2-0 Crowe Morgan Valkyrs C

PwC Men’s Division Two

Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C 4-3 Harlequins B

Canaccord Genuity Vikings Colts 6-2 Partitionware Castletown B

PwC Women’s Division Two

Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C 2-1 Partitionware Castletown B

Saracens A 8-3 Harlequins B

PwC Mixed Under-16s

Harlequins 4-0 Canaccord Genuity Vikings

Saracens 9-0 Crowe Morgan Valkyrs

