Hockey results: Vikings run close in women’s top-flight

Manx hockey’s longest unbeaten record was under threat on Saturday, as Kim Carney’s Canaccord Genuity Vikings A took on another team with aspirations of PwC Women’s Premier League title glory.
After 70 hard fought minutes, Vikings edged a tight affair with in Emma Leeming’s Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A 2-0 thanks to strikes from Mia Greenwood and Zoe Crowe.
Full round-up of all Saturday’s hockey in Tuesday’s Examiner.
Results: Saturday, January 21
PwC Men’s Premier League
Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A 10-0 LJ Ramsey A
Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians B 3-2 Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A 10-1 Partitionware Castletown A
PwC Women’s Premier League
Partitionware Castletown A 2-2 Harlequins A
Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A 1-0 LJ Ramsey A
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A 2-0 Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A
PwC Men’s Division One
Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians Colts 0-0 Canaccord Genuity Vikings B
Harlequins A 5-3 Saracens A
Crowe Morgan Valkyrs B 5-4 LJ Ramsey B
PwC Women’s Division One
Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians B 1-0 LJ Ramsey B
Canaccord Genuity Vikings B 2-0 Crowe Morgan Valkyrs C
PwC Men’s Division Two
Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C 4-3 Harlequins B
Canaccord Genuity Vikings Colts 6-2 Partitionware Castletown B
PwC Women’s Division Two
Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C 2-1 Partitionware Castletown B
Saracens A 8-3 Harlequins B
PwC Mixed Under-16s
Harlequins 4-0 Canaccord Genuity Vikings
Saracens 9-0 Crowe Morgan Valkyrs
