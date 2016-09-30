It’s a knockout in mixed hockey

The first round of both the Bridgewaters Mixed Cup and Plate take place on Saturday.

Facing the pressure of potential knockout, all teams will be hoping to steel themselves and avoid an early exit.

The plum tie in the first round of the Bridgewaters Cup is undoubtedly the meeting of last year’s finalists Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.

Jamie Brown’s Bacchas side edged to victory in the final 2-1 in that meeting, but won more comfortably when the two met in the first game of the league this season.

Steven Underwood’s side will be determined to put the record straight and revenge would see them knock the defending champions out of the cup.

Aside from that mouth-watering affair, there are another three intriguing quarter-finals in prospect.

Partitionware Castletown Celts and Nick Hamer’s Harlequins face off in their first meeting of three this season.

With only one point separating the two in the Premier League, Saturday’s victors would strike a psychological blow to the other in reaching the semi-finals.

Division One leaders LJ Ramsey A have a tough task ahead of them against Greg Miller’s Crowe Morgan Valkyrs side, but don’t let the respective league positions fool you.

Though the Blues start as favourites, Charlotte Oldfield’s northerners have won their three games this season convincingly and will look to this fixture to show they are still able to mix with Premier League opposition and spring a surprise.

Finally, Valkyrs B take on Emma Leeming’s Bacchas B, with again a league separating the two.

Bacchas will start as slight favourites being in the higher division, but an undefeated start for both sides means this one will be close. Perhaps Dave Hall’s Peel side could use this as added incentive to claim the scalp?

Five fixtures in the Bridgewaters Plate and this is a trophy that there will be a number of teams thinking that they can claim.

Both Division One sides meet in the first round, as Vikings B take on Bacchas C.

Vikings claimed the spoils as they met in the league last week, but will expect a closer affair in the Plate.

Another squad looking to progress will be Sarah Kinrade’s high-flying Division Two side Ramsey Ravens. Nobody has got within five goals of the impressive Greens this season, so this one maybe a step too far for James Russell’s plucky Saracens Sharks.

Ramsey Rookies will also be expectantly aiming for the next round, but face a stern test in Donna Harrison’s thus far undefeated Valkyrs D, while Bacchas Colts have enjoyed a good start to their season and should have too much for Keith Masson’s Castletown Southerners.

Rounding off the ties is an entertaining prospect of youth against experience, as Peter Foxton’s Harlequins Colts take on their own second team in a game in which they cannot afford to lose their focus in.Dave Clark-Wilson