Leagues back in full swing in Manx hockey this weekend

After the excitement of the cup and plate last weekend, all hockey clubs are back to focusing on their campaigns in the PwC Mixed Leagues this coming Saturday.

It’s derby time in the PwC Mixed Premier League as Jamie Brown’s league leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A take on their own second team.

It should therefore be a routine win for the champions, but Emma Leeming’s team is sitting in the runner-up spot only two points off the top and determined to do all they can to get something out of this game.

If the result goes as expected, Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A will then look to take the opportunity to leapfrog Bacchas’ second string and move to within three points off the top with a game in hand.

Standing in Russell Miller’s way is a Partitionware Castletown Celts side buoyed by their first win last weekend and, with the dangerous Paul Kelly back in their ranks, the westerners will need to be careful.

The final game of the weekend takes place in Ramsey where Alex Cave’s Harlequins will aim to derail the championship hopes of Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.

In order to remain in touch with the top of the table, Steven Underwood’s all-blacks need to make sure they stay disciplined to claim the points in a game that could be a potential banana skin.

In PwC Mixed Division One, the top two of LJ Ramsey A and Valkyrs B seem to be destined to be on a collision course for a winner-takes-all promotion game.

This weekend both will be desperate not to drop any points against Saracens Sabres and Bacchas C respectively. They will both start as favourites, but with Sabres and Bacchas both containing numerous threatening players, neither can afford to let their guard down.

Another derby completes the division as Vikings seconds take on their third team. This one could be closer than it appears on paper, as Vikings have quality throughout all their squads and both teams are tied on points so far this season. However, the seconds should have enough to see them home.

In PwC Mixed Division Two, pacesetters Ramsey Ravens take on an impressive Bacchas Colts squad only one point behind them in the table. Sarah Kinrade’s northerners will aim to strike a blow to Colts’ promotion hopes in the game of the day, but this could be a nerve-shredder.

If Colts can take something from the game, it could be Mike Taylor’s Castletown Cammags side that profit as they also lie only a point from the top.

Cammags are looking up the table and a victory against Ramsey Rookies will see them set up a grandstand match with Ravens.

Rounding off the division are two teams still striving for their first point of the season, as Harlequins Colts take on Valkyrs C in a match which will deal the defeated a real blow to their survival hopes.

With leaders Valkyrs D not in action in PwC Mixed Division Three, it’s an opportunity for either David Beynon’s Bacchas D or Keith Masson’s Castletown Southerners to move into second outright.

Bacchas take on Saracens Sharks and Southerners face off against Harlequins B in games either could claim.