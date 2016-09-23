Leagues continue to hot up

As we enter the third week of mixed hockey leagues, the top clubs are jostling for position in the PwC Premier League, and trying to ensure they do not drop any points.

As expected, it’s Jamie Brown’s Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians who’ve set the early pace, picking up maximum points in their first two games.

They face a steely looking Harlequins side who got their first point of the season in a concerted display against Bacchas B last weekend. The top side should claim both points on offer in this one, but will not expect Nick Hamer’s Quins to give them an easy ride.

With a postponement between the two last week, Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings A have a game in hand on the leaders, and both will be desperate to not let any points slip away in their games against Bacchas B and Partitionware Castletown Celts respectively.

On paper, it’s Greg Miller’s Valkyrs who have the tougher match against an undefeated Bacchas B. The Peel side will start as favourites though, and will look for a victory that will see them overtake their opponents in the table and continue their 100 per cent record.

Having lost their first game against Bacchas, Steven Underwood’s Vikings cannot afford to drop any points on Saturday. They shouldn’t do so against Celts, as both sides look to claim their first points of the season.

Similarly in PwC Mixed Division One, where perhaps the expected title-chasing sides have been kept apart this week. Leaders LJ Ramsey have been in inspiring form, and it’s a tall order for Ian Perry’s stubborn Vikings C to take anything from the game, though they will relish the underdogs’ tag.

Perhaps the pick of ties in the division is Saracens Sabres taking on Valkyrs B.

Both sides enjoyed clean-sheet victories last week by four and six goals respectively, so it should be tight. Rounding off Division One, Vikings B take on Bacchas C in a match that both sides will be looking to get off the mark in after slightly underwhelming starts.

It’s derby day up north in PwC Mixed Division Two as Ravens take on Rookies. Second team Ravens lead the way in the division and should take the spoils.

Lying just one point off the top in joint second is Castletown Cammags, facing off against Helen Moyer’s Valkyrs C in what could be a tight game.

Finally in this division, an always entertaining game between the Colts sides of Bacchas and Harlequins, where some of the brightest talents of the future of Manx hockey duel.

In PwC Mixed Division Three, Donna Harrison’s Valkyrs will look to maintain their perfect start against Saracens Sharks.

Bacchas fourth side take on Harlequins’ seconds in a game that could go either way.

Dave Clark-Wilson