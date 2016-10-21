Leagues enter mid-season break

As we move into mixed hockey’s mid-season break, it’s a good opportunity to review the four leagues and try and separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Let’s look at the story so far, and what each team needs for success.

Champions Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A lead the way in the PwC Premier League and as expected have started strongly.

The point they gained after being two goals down against Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A last week could prove to be crucial.

Their closest challengers are Steven Underwood’s Canaccord Genuity Vikings side, with four wins on the spin since being beaten by Bacchas in the opening game.

Underwood will be delighted by the response and also by the fact that the title remains in their hands, though they will probably need to defeat the Whites.

It’s been a frustrating start of the season for Valkyrs, who lie a further two points behind Vikings.

They showed their notable talents in clinching a draw with Bacchas last week, but a defeat against Vikings and a draw with Bacchas’ second string means that it is imperative that they win all their remaining five games and hope that Vikings can do them a favour against Jamie Brown’s leaders.

At the other end of the table, Harlequins sit bottom after defeat against Partitionware Castletown Celts last week. Only one point behind, and having drawn with Bacchas B already, Quins know that they can claim points to survive.

Celts look resurgent in recent weeks, however, and will be looking to drag Bacchas B into the relegation battle when they meet in two weeks.

Bacchas’ seconds enjoyed a strong start to the season; a result against either of the bottom two will surely cement their Premier League status for another campaign.

In Mixed Division One, LJ Ramsey A are sweeping all aside in their quest for promotion.

Their excellent performance against previously undefeated Valkyrs B underlined their superiority in the division, and it would take some imagination to conjure up how they will not be playing Premier Legaue hockey next season.

At the other end, there’s a real four-pointer in prospect between the third teams of Bacchas C and Vikings C this weekend.

John McCarrick’s Bacchas have perhaps surprisingly found themselves propping up the table, but will go into Saturday’s game knowing that victory will make it a relegation dogfight between the two sides and Saracens Sabres.

The team who will replace the relegated squad in Division One look almost certain to be either Castletown Cammags or Bacchas Colts. Both teams have won four out of five of their games and drawn with each other.

Mirroring the two top clubs are Valkyrs C and Harlequins Colts, who have both lost four out of five and again shared the spoils in the game between the two. Expect both of these games to have a huge bearing on the destination of the title and the relegation candidates respectively.

Finally to PwC Mixed Division Three and Donna Harrison’s Valkyrs C continue to boss the division. Their closest rivals are Bacchas D, who can get on equal terms on points if they can defeat the Blues on Saturday. There are plenty of games left in this league, but they cannot afford to let the westerners get too far ahead.

Saturday’s fixtures

PwC Mixed Division One

12.35pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C v Canaccord Genuity Vikings C @ QEII

Umpires: John Harrison, Iain Wrigley

PwC Mixed Division Three

11.05am Saracens Sharks

v Partitionware Castletown Southerners @ CRHS

Umpires: Gary Corkhill, George Powell

11.05am Crowe Morgan Valkyrs D v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians D @ QEII

Umpires: Ken Carney, Alex Cave

Dave Clark-Wilson