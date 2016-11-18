Leagues taking shape in hockey as mixed season nears its end

With only three weekends left in the top three Manx hockey mixed leagues, the final tables are starting to take shape as each club jostles desperately for position.

PwC Mixed Premier League leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A have the rest of the division trailing in their wake and they should have no problems overcoming Alex Cave’s Harlequins on Saturday.

Quins are a determined and steely side but to maintain their Premier League safety they’ll be looking towards key games against Bacchas B and Partitionware Castletown Celts in the coming weeks.

It’s a similar story for Izzy Kermode’s Celts team who have a tough fixture against Canaccord Genuity Vikings A. The latter are undefeated against the southerners in their last 10 meetings, having been last beaten by them back in 2011.

The only member of the Reds side that day who is likely to feature on Saturday is key man Steve Ronan who has a huge role to play if Celts are to cause an upset.

Crowe Morgan take on Bacchas B in the final game in the Premier League. They shared the spoils when they met earlier in the season, but since then Greg Miller’s westerners have been on excellent form, hitting 18 goals in their last two games alone.

They will be looking to make a statement against a talented Bacchas squad on Saturday.

The best of luck to LJ Ramsey A who are off-island this weekend taking on Lymm Men’s A in the England Hockey Vase and will be hoping to match Bacchas’ thrilling victory last weekend.

With their absence from PwC Mixed Division One, it gives Dave Hall’s Valkyrs B a chance to move to within two points of the summit by overcoming Saracens Sabres.

Expect a very tight affair between John McCarrick’s Bacchas C and Vikings B.

Both sides have won four of their last six games in league and cup and there is almost nothing to choose between them.

Over in PwC Mixed Division Two and it’s time for Tim Leeming Bacchas Colts to consolidate their pivotal win against Cammags last weekend by claiming both points on offer again Harlequins Colts.

On paper, this may be the top side against the bottom side but it was Quins who had the last laugh earlier in the month, knocking Bacchas out of the Plate on penalty flicks.

Mike Taylor’s Cammags will be desperate to bounce back against Helen Moyer’s resurgent Valkyrs C who are aiming for a hat-trick of league wins.

Finally to PwC Mixed Division Three where there’s a potentially close game between Bacchas D and Castletown Southerners.

Town are starting to bear the fruit of a recent recruitment drive and are undefeated in the last three, while Bacchas are looking to re-ignite their season after last week’s defeat.

In turn, their vanquishers Saracens Sharks will be relishing the challenge of doing the same to leaders Valkyrs D.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 19

PwC Mixed Premier Division

11.05am Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A v Harlequins A @ NSC

Umpires - Peter Foxton, Tim Leeming

2.05pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians B v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A @ NSC

Umpires - Connor Duggua, Andy Winslade

12.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings A v Partitionware Castletown Celts @ NSC

Umpires - Jamie Brown, Andy Whiting

PwC Mixed Division One

2.05pm Saracens Sabres v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs B @ QEII

Umpires - Vic Ferns, Lindsay Riordan

3.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings B v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C @ NSC

Umpires - Alex Cave, Gary Corkhill

PwC Mixed Division Two

11.05am Partitionware Castletown Cammags v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs C @ QEII

Umpires - Helen Cave, Susan Taylor

2.05pm Harlequins Colts v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians Colts @ RGS

Umpires - John Harrison, Hayley Taylor

PwC Mixed Division Three

12.35pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians D v Partitionware Castletown Southerners

@ CRHS

Umpires - Andrew Bentley, Laurence Watterson

12.35pm Harlequins B v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs D @ QEII

Umpires - Mike McCarrick, George Powell

PwC Mixed U16

3.35pm Harlequins v Saracens @ CRHS

Umpires - Andrew Bentley, Alison Middleton

3.35pm Crowe Morgan Valkyrs

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians @ QEII

Umpires - Ben Cunningham, Vic Ferns

12.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings v LJ Ramsey Rogues & Rascals @ RGS

Umpires - Rob McKenzie, Alexandria Smith