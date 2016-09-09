Manx hockey back with a bang this weekend

Following on from the gold-medal winning success of Team GB in Rio, Manx hockey is back this weekend with all four mixed leagues in action.

Defending champions Bacchas remain the team to beat in the PwC Premier League, but their credentials will be tested early against a strong Canaccord Genuity Vikings side.

Jamie Brown’s all-conquering Bacchas welcome back goalkeeper David Whiting to an already impressive first team. Tom Evans and Will Greenbank will be missed, but with James Harrison and Freya Duchars coming into their own last season, expect another fine season for the Tromode side.

New Vikings captain Steven Underwood has selection headaches, in particular with the absence of Zoe Crowe, Breesha Foxton and Jack Woods for the new season.

However, their strength in depth on the women’s side is incomparable and with Macklin Wilson heading up a number of promising youngsters breaking through, on their day they could beat anyone.

Likely to be hot on the heels of Bacchas are a Crowe Morgan Valkyrs side who will try to break the habit of second-place finishes.

The balance between the experience of Gareth Morris and Greg Miller and the youth of Luis Novo-Smith is crucial.

Coupled with the fire-power of island strikers Imogen Manning and Karmina Kovanda, they will be seeking top spot.

The other three sides in the division will be likely to be aiming to break up the top three, and perhaps the most likely to do so would be Bacchas second string. Such is the depth at the Whites, a second team containing Karl Moore and Chris Bass will be an incredibly tough proposition.

Also looking for top half finishes are the first teams of Partitionware Castletown and Harlequins, who open their accounts against Bacchas B and Valkyrs respectively. Castletown fly the flag for southern clubs in the top league, and will be reliant again on the form of the excellent Steve Ronan and Nicci Cain, though Hannah Leece will be a major loss. Nick Hamer’s Quins blew Division One apart last season and are rightly now playing at the top table of Manx Hockey, but will find their defence tested all season and immediately against Miller’s Westerners.

It’s all about promotion in PwC Division One, and Chris Well’s LJ Ramsey will start as favourites to bounce back after a sobering Premier League season last year. No easy games in this division however and likely to be the closest challengers to the Greens will be a Vikings second team packed with quality and full of goals.

James Russell’s Saracens will be looking for a fast start, and will hope to keep the influences of Steve Cottier and Andrew Winstanley injury-free, while last year’s runners up Valkyrs B will also be looking longingly at the title. An always imposing Bacchas C and youthful Vikings C side complete the division.

Another campaign that looks too close to call is in prospect in PwC Division Two, featuring the second strings of Castletown and Ramsey. They will look to pit their wits against Helen Moyer’s Valkyrs C who came down from Division One last season. Division Two is historically where young players come of age, so expect fireworks with both Bacchas and Harlequins Colts sides containing some of the Island’s most talented youngsters. Ramsey C completes the division and will look to put the disappointments of last season behind them.

Finally to a competitive Division Three, containing five teams who know each other well, having competed in the fourth tier last season. The inimitable Donna Harrison always sets her teams up to be hard to beat and her Valkyrs D side will start as favourites. With an influx of young players at Barry Powell’s Saracens Sharks, they could be the surprise package, whilst Bacchas D are used to challenging at the top. Harlequins B and Castletown Southerners round off Division Three.

Saturday’s Fixtures

PwC Mixed Premier Division

2.05pm Castletown Celts v Cronkbourne Bacchanalians B @ CRHS

Umpires: Helen Cave, Peter Foxton

2.05pm Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A v Harlequins A @ QEII

Ian Duggua, Vic Ferns

2.05pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings A v Cronkbourne Bacchanalians A @ KWC

Tim Leeming, Iain Wrigley

PwC Mixed Division One

2.05pm LJ Ramsey A v Cronkbourne Bacchanalians C @ RGS

Rob McKenzie, TBC

11.05am Saracens Sabres v Canaccord Genuity Vikings C @ QEII

TBC, TBC

12.35pm Crowe Morgan Valkyrs B v Canaccord Genuity Vikings B @ QEII

Alex Cave, George Powell

PwC Mixed Division Two

12.35pm Cronkbourne Bacchanalians Colts v LJ Ramsey Rookies @ KWC

Gary Corkhill, James Harrison

12.35pm Harlequins Colts v Partitionware Castletown Cammags @ CRHS

James Russell, Hayley Taylor

12.35pm Crowe Morgan Valkyrs C v Ramsey Ravens @ RGS

TBC, TBC

PwC Mixed Division Three

11.05am Partitionware Castletown Southerners v Saracens Sharks @ CRHS

Jamie Brown, Andy Whiting

11.05am Cronkbourne Bacchanalians D v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs D @ RGS

Chris Callow, Paul Hunter

PwC Mixed U16

11.05am Cronkbourne Bacchas v Harlequins @ KWC

Alison Middleton, TBC

3.35pm LJ Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v Saracens @ RGS

Barry Powell, Sandra Smith

3.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs @ QEII

Ben Cunningham, Susan Taylor