Manx hockey’s El Clasico postponed

Manx hockey’s proverbial ‘El Clasico’ between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A has been postponed this weekend.

The PwC Men’s Premier League meeting between the two title protagonists often decides where the honours will end up heading, but unfortunately this will now take place later in the season on a date to be confirmed.

Elsewhere in the division there looks to be a tight game in the offing between LJ Ramsey and Partitionware Castletown. There’s not much to choose between the two, so don’t be surprised if this one is settled by the odd goal.

Alex Birch’s in-form Vikings will start as favourites against Bacchas B but will be desperate to ensure the whites don’t derail their title bid as they can’t afford to lose any ground to Bacchas A.

The game of the day in the PwC Women’s Premier looks like being between Emma Leeming’s Bacchas A and LJ Ramsey. Both sides will be looking to bounce back after potentially costly defeats last weekend and could go either way.

League leaders Vikings and Imogen Manning’s Valkyrs will each start as firm favourites to gain both points against Dani Kelly’s Castletown A and Harlequins A respectively.

In Men’s Division One, Harlequins will look to continue their winning streak against a Bacchas Colts side who are also yet to lose. With three draws from their first three games, it may be a step too far to pick up a point against the leaders.

Saracens were downed by Quins last weekend and will look to make amends against Ramsey B, while the second teams of Vikings and Valkyrs meet up north in another that could go either way.

With league leaders Bacchas B not in action in Women’s Division One, the onus will be on Beckie O’Brien’s Vikings B to close the gap to only one point, although they will find Donna Harrison’s stubborn Valkyrs B a tough nut to crack.

Valkyrs C are still looking for their first points of the season and will be hard pushed to come out of their match against a strong Ramsey B side with the spoils.

The top two go head to head in PwC Men’s Division Two. Ian Perry’s Vikings Colts have scored 19 and conceded only two so far this season and should have too much for Bacchas C.

The second strings of Castletown and Harlequins both contain some up-and-coming talent and will be worth watching in the final game.

Finally to PwC Women’s Division Two and it’s a close league with only four points separating all four teams.

Gail Logan’s Saracens are in the driving seat and will press home their advantage if they can usurp Louise Franklin’s Bacchas C.

If not, it could be an opportunity for Castletown B to get on level terms if they can overcome Harlequins B.