Pivotal matches across all four leagues in mixed hockey

A huge day of hockey is in store on Saturday, with many evenly-matched games across the four mixed leagues.

Russell Miller’s Valkyrs host Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A in the standout game, in what is a must-win game for the Peel side.

Since claiming the PwC Premier League in 2012, the westerners have watched their opponents knock them into runners-up spot for the past four seasons.

Having dropped points against Canaccord Genuity Vikings and Bacchas B already, this is a game where Valkyrs must claim both points on offer.

All to play for at the other end of the table, as Isobel Kermode’s Partitionware Castletown Celts side takes on Harlequins A.

After knocking Alex Cave’s Quins out of the cup two weeks ago, the Reds know a win would see them leapfrog their opponents, but a loss would surely be disastrous for their top-flight survival hopes.

The final game in the division is tight, though Steven Underwood’s Vikings will start as marginal favourites against Bacchas B.

They need to keep the pressure on league leaders Bacchas with victory, but cannot take their opponents lightly, as Valkyrs found out to their cost earlier in the season.

Another showdown in PwC Division One, with two teams carrying a 100 per cent record.

LJ Ramsey will hope to make home advantage count, but Dave Hall’s Valkyrs B will be right up for this one and will look to deliver a huge blow to their fellow title contenders.

Vikings B will be aiming to get the better of Saracens Sabres in the other game in the division to claim three league wins in a row and climb steadily up the table.

More top-of-the-table action in PwC Division Two, as Ramsey Ravens host top side Castletown Cammags who are only one point ahead in the standings.

Bacchas Colts will look to profit from their title rivals dropping points by defeating Valkyrs C, while Ramsey Rookies and Harlequins Colts face each other in the division’s other game.

Finally to PwC Division Three and the seemingly unstoppable Valkyrs D juggernaut continues to roll on.

It’s Saracens Sharks in the firing line this week, before Bacchas D and Harlequins B round out the weekend’s senior hockey.

l Round-up of Saturday’s hockey, including Valkyrs A’s game with Bacchas A, in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner - on sale Tuesday morning.