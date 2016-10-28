Quarter-final time in plate

Attention turns to the Bridgewaters Plate competition this weekend as we enter the quarter-final stage and all is to play for, writes Dave Clark-Wilson.

Starting off proceedings over in Peel is Helen Moyer’s Crowe Morgan Valkyrs C side, who host Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C.

The league form of both these sides has been somewhat underwhelming, but Bacchas will go into this one as firm favourites.

After dispatching fellow Division One squad Canaccord Genuity Vikings B in the previous round, and coupled with their defeat of Vikings C last weekend, they should be confident of progressing.

The only other Division One side left in the competition is Saracens Sabres, another team looking at the good run in the Plate to offset some disappointing league form.

They make the long trip up north to take on a dangerous Ramsey Ravens team, looking to bounce back from two league defeats after a strong start to the season.

Two all-Division Two affairs complete the semi-final line-up, though the top two in the league have been kept apart.

Undefeated Partitionware Castletown Cammags shaded Ramsey Rookies in the league two weeks ago and will hope to repeat the performance to progress.

Bacchas Colts also gained both points when they faced fellow Colts side Harlequins and will be favourites to complete the semi-final line-up.

Away from the Plate, only two games in the PwC Mixed Division Three this week.

Top-of-the-pile Valkyrs D take on Keith Masson’s bulging Castletown Southerners squad who have been on a recruitment drive of late.

Rounding off the weekend’s hockey is Harlequins B, who pit their wits against Saracens Sharks in a game that saw the two share four goals earlier in the season.

Fixtures: Saturday, October 29

Bridgewaters Mixed Plate

12.35pm Crowe Morgan Valkrs C

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C @ QEII

Umpires: Peter Foxton, John Harrison

2.05pmPartitionware Castletown Cammags

v LJ Ramsey Rookies @ CRHS

Umpires: Andrew Bentley, TBC

2.05pmRamsey Crookall Bacchalians Colts

v Harlequins Colts @ QEII

Umpires: Gary Corkhill, Vic Ferns

2.05pmLJ Ramsey Ravens

v Saracens Sabres @ RGS

Umpires: James Harrison, Andy Whiting

PwC Mixed Division Three

12.35pmPartitionware Castletown Southerners v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs D @ CRHS

Umpires: TBC, TBC

11.05amHarlequins B v Saracens Sharks @ CRHS

Umpires: TBC, TBC