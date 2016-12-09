Time to decide hockey finalists in Bridgewaters Cup and Plate

With the Mixed Hockey Leagues all but concluded, attention switches to the Bridgewaters Cup and Plate competitions with the semi-finals at the NSC this weekend.

It looks odds-on to be another meeting of the two top clubs in the final, but they will need to prove their credentials against their respective opponents on Saturday.

Jamie Brown’s Ramsey Crookall’s Bacchas A host Partitionware Castletown Celts and will start as firm favourites having beaten the southern side twice already this season.

The reds will have their work cut out to keep the league champions quiet as they quest after the double.

In the second semi-final, Greg Miller takes his Crowe Morgan Valkyrs side from west to face Emma Leeming’s Bacchas seconds.

The two shared the spoils when they first met in the league, but since then Valkyrs have looked stronger each week and triumphed when the two met more recently.

In the Bridgewaters Mixed Plate it will be a good opportunity for Castletown Cammags to test themselves against Division One opposition, having sealed promotion to the league on Tuesday.

They had too much for Ramsey Rookies thanks to goals from Don Stewart and Daniel Cross. The newly-crowned Division Two champions will be looking to keep the momentum rolling against Bacchas C and this one could go down to the wire.

The winners of that game will face the victors of Harlequins Colts and Saracens Sabres. The latter are a league above Colts and will go into the game as favourites, but would be wise not to underestimate their opposition.

Quins are built of steely stuff, having won two of their last three to give themselves the chance of survival in Division Two.

There are a few rearranged games to take place in the leagues too, although unlikely to make many changes to the league positions.

The game that could potentially shake things up is if LJ Ramsey’s third team Rookies can get one over on their own second team to keep themselves in Division Two.

A somewhat dead rubber takes place in PwC Mixed Division One as already-crowned champions Ramsey A face off against already-relegated Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.

In PwC Mixed Division Three, Bacchas D pit themselves against in-form Castletown Southerners, while Harlequins B play champions Valkyrs D to complete the fixtures.

Bridgewaters Mixed Cup

2.05pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A v Partitionware Castletown Celts @ NSC

Umpires: Peter Foxton, Dave Whiting

12.35pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians B v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A @ NSC

Umpires: Connor Duggua, Ian Duggua

Bridgewaters Mixed Plate

11.05am Partitionware Castletown Cammags v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C

@ NSC

Umpires: Helen Cave, Jess Tarpey

3.35pm Harlequins Colts

v Saracens Sabres @ NSC

Umpires: Andrew Bentley, Jamie Brown

PwC Mixed Division One

12.35pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings C

v LJ Ramsey A @ RGS

Umpires: TBC, TBC

PwC Mixed Division Two

2.05pm LJ Ramsey Rookies

v LJ Ramsey Ravens @ RGS

Umpires: TBC, TBC

PwC Mixed Division Three

12.35pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians D v Partitionware Castletown Southerners @ QEII

Umpires: Alison Middleton, TBC

2.05pm Harlequins B

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs D @ QEII

Umpires: David Beynon, Vic Ferns