Titles to be decided as mixed league season comes to an end

With the final weekend of the season now upon us, it’s time for titles to be sealed, relegation and promotion to be decided.

In the PwC Mixed Premier League, Jamie Brown’s Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A hold a one-point lead over Saturday’s opponents, second-placed Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A.

They host Greg Miller’s Peel side in the grandstand finish at the NSC on Saturday.

Though the westerners could leapfrog the current champions and move to the summit of the league, Bacchas’ game in hand against their second team will surely mean the title is destined for the Whites whatever the result.

If the crown has all but been decided, it’s certainly not the case at the other end of the table where Partitionware Castletown Celts host bottom club Harlequins A.

Celts have beaten Quins in the league and cup this season, but games between the two are always fiercely competitive and the Douglas club will be desperate to get the result that will see them stay in the Premier Division. This one is simply too close to call.

In the final game, Steven Underwood’s third-placed Canaccord Genuity Vikings A take on fourth-placed Bacchas B. Barring a mathematical miracle, both of these sides will stay in the same positions in the top league, but both will be looking to finish the season with a flourish.

In PwC Mixed Division One, LJ Ramsey A sealed promotion in some style last weekend, but will switch their aims to continuing their perfect league season against second-placed Valkyrs B.

Should the northerners take their record to nine out of nine, it will give Vikings B the opportunity to take second in the division if they can claim a win against in-form Saracens Sabres.

Relegation is looming large for Ian Perry’s Vikings C in a slightly confusing bottom-of-the-table scrap.

They take on Bacchas C on Saturday lying two points behind their opponents.

They can go ahead of the Whites with a margin of victory of two goals or more, but with a game against champions Ramsey still to play, it’s likely that they will probably need to gain more of a goal difference advantage.

Castletown Cammags look to be in the driving seat for promotion from PwC Mixed Division Two.

They are level on points with Bacchas Colts, but with a game in hand and superior goal difference. Should they defeat third-placed Ramsey Ravens on Saturday, it will put them on the verge of Division One hockey next season.

Bacchas Colts will look to keep their title hopes alive with a high-scoring win over Valkyrs C and hope that Ravens can defeat the southerners, though that will move Ramsey just one point behind Bacchas with a game in hand.

Bottom club Harlequins Colts are looking for two points against Ramsey Rookies in the final game, which will move them off the bottom at Rookies’ expense.

However, with two games left to play against Cammags and Ravens, Rookies could still get the point to keep them in the division.

If PwC Mixed Division Two is confusing, it’s much more straight-forward in PwC Mixed Division Three, where Donna Harrison Valkyrs D have a six-point lead and seem to be strolling up to the second division.

They take on second-placed Bacchas D on Saturday, before Castletown Southerners and Saracens Sharks compete for southern bragging rights in the final game.

Saturday’s fixtures

PwC Mixed Premier Division

2.05pmRamsey Crookall Bacchanalians A

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A @ NSC

Umpires: Peter Foxton, Tim Leeming

2.05pmPartitionware Castletown Celts

v Harlequins A @ CRHS

Umpires: Susan Taylor, TBC

2.05pmCanaccord Genuity Vikings A

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians B @ QEII

Umpires: Ian Dugga, Rob McKenzie

PwC Mixed Division One

12.35pm Saracens Sabres

v Canaccord Genuity Vikings B @ QEII

Umpires: Kirsty Bowley, Dee Gimbert

12.35pmCrowe Morgan Valkyrs B

v LJ Ramsey A @ NSC

Umpires: Emily Kelly, TBC

3.35pmCanaccord Genuity Vikings C

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C @ QEII

Umpires: Helen Cave, Vic Ferns

PwC Mixed Division Two

12.35pmPartitionware Castletown Cammags

v LJ Ramsey Ravens @ CRHS

Umpires: Andrew Bentley, Emily Middleton

3.35pmRamsey Crookall Bacchanalians Colts

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs C @ NSC

Umpires: Alison Middleton, Andy Winslade

11.05amHarlequins Colts

v LJ Ramsey Rookies @ QEII

Umpires: Paul Hunter, TBC

PwC Mixed Division Three

11.05amPartitionware Castletown Southerners

v Saracens Sharks @ CRHS

Umpires: TBC, TBC

11.05amCrowe Morgan Valkyrs D

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians D @ NSC

Umpires: James Harrison, Dave Whiting