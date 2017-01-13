Vikings A start defence of women’s Premier League title

Kim Carney’s Canaccord Genuity Vikings A side take to the pitch for the first time this season in the PwC Women’s Premier League on Saturday.

The All Blacks are aiming to extend an undefeated record which now stretches back more than 100 games.

Their opponents on Saturday are newly-promoted Harlequins, who will have their work cut out to contain the defending champions.

Carney’s side are already playing catch-up this season, after convincing victories for both Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A and LJ Ramsey A sent them into the division’s top two spots.

Bacchas take on Imogen Manning’s Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A in the westerners’ first outing, while Ramsey will start as firm favourites against Partitionware Castletown A.

Over in the PwC Men’s Premier League and the current top two go head-to-head, as Jamie Brown’s Bacchas take on Castletown A in the early game over in Peel.

Bacchas will be expecting to continue their winning run and should claim both points on offer.

The other winning side from the first week are Valkyrs A and they take on Vikings A in what is always a tight affair with nothing to choose between the two sides.

Saturday’s victors are likely to be installed as the main rivals to Bacchas domination of the league.

In PwC Women’s Division One, Donna Harrison’s Valkyrs B will be looking to check Bacchas B fine start to the season, and gain revenge for Anne Harrison’s side putting seven past their C team last week.

Elsewhere in the division, Vikings B face a stern test in their first game against a strong-looking Ramsey B.

Elliot Henson’s Harlequins left it late to snatch victory last week and will look to follow up the win with another against Valkyrs B, who had a frustrating start to the season last weekend.

Their conquerors last week were top side Saracens who in turn will start as favourites against an unpredictable yet dangerous Bacchas Colts side.

James Aitchison’s Ramsey second team complete the Division One line-up; they take on Vikings B in a game that is simply too close to call.

PwC Women’s Division Two next, and the top two meet after their wins in the first weekend.

Gail Logan’s Saracens squad looked hungry last week, and have installed themselves as favourites for this league, but will have to work hard to break down a Castletown B side. Harlequins B and Bacchas C are both looking for their first points of the season.

Finally to PwC Men’s Division Two, where Bacchas C host a Castletown B side who are fresh off the back of a fine victory last week.

Vikings Colts will look to claim both points on offer against Harlequins B as they aim to stay top of the league.

Saturday’s fixtures:

PwC Men’s Premier League

11.05am Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A v Partitionware Castletown A @ QEII

Umpires: Connor Duggua, Ian Duggua

12.05pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A v LJ Ramsey A@ QEII

Umpires: John Harrison, Lindsay Riordan

2.05pmCrowe Morgan Valkyrs A

v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A @ QEII

Umpires: Vic Ferns, Peter Foxton

PwC Women’s Premier League

12.35pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs A @ NSC

Umpires: Tim Leeming, George Powell

2.05pmLJ Ramsey A

v Partitionware Castletown A @ RGS

Umpires: Paul Hunter, Rob McKenzie

2.05pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings A

v Harlequins A @ NSC

Umpires: James Harrison, TBC

PwC Men’s Division One

11.05amCanaccord Genuity Vikings B

v LJ Ramsey B @ RGS

Umpires: Paul Hunter, Sandra Smith

3.35pmRamsey Crookall Bacchanalians Colts

v Saracens A @ NSC

Umpires: Jamie Brown, TBC

3.35pmCrowe Morgan Valkyrs B

v Harlequins A @ QEII

Umpires: Vic Ferns, TBC

PwC Women’s Division One

12.35pmRamsey Crookall Bacchanalians B

v Crowe Morgan Valkyrs B @ CRHS

Umpires: TBC, TBC

12.35pmLJ Ramsey B

v Canaccord Genuity Vikings B @ RGS

Umpires: TBC, TBC

PwC Men’s Division Two

11.05amRamsey Crookall Bacchanalians C

v Partitionware Castletown B v @ NSC

Umpires: Andrew Bentley, Jess Tarpey

2.05pmHarlequins B

v Canaccord Genuity Vikings Colts @ CRHS

Umpires: Helen Cave, Alison Middleton

PwC Women’s Division Two

11.05amHarlequins B

v Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians C @ KWC

Umpires: TBC, TBC

11.05amSaracens A

v Partitionware Castletown B @ CRHS

Umpires: Barry Powell, TBC

PwC Mixed Under-16s

3.35pm Harlequins v Saracens @ CRHS

Umpires: Ben Cunningham, Susan Taylor

3.35pmCanaccord Genuity Vikings

v LJ Ramsey Rogues and Rascals @ RGS

Umpires: TBC, TBC