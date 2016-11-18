Vikings travel to Leeds in women’s trophy

Canacord Genuity Vikings play in the second round of the EH Investec Women’s Trophy competition this weekend.

The Manx side have drawn Leeds Adel firsts who currently play in north hockey Division One.

The Yorkshire outfit have three wins, three draws and one loss so far this season and lie fifth in the league. Adel have a few players in their ranks which some of the Vikings players have come up against at the northern counties competition.

At present Manx hockey is currently playing its mixed season, therefore Vikings will have to draw on the experience within the squad and recent training sessions to be ready for Sunday’s tie.

Kirsty Cooper, Jen Turner and Kirsty Bowley are able to travel and should help enable players to play in their favoured positions this round. Megan Roberts is unable to travel after having a great game in the last round.

Vikings will be looking to build on the successful 2015-16 season with a solid performance against Adel who are probably the highest ranked team in the EH league structure they have played. It will be a tough ask to make it through to the third round, but the squad is looking forward to another great experience playing in this competition.

Vikings squad: Samantha Verrall GK, Jen Turner, Katie Errock, Breesha Foxton, Hannah Leece, Ellan Cleator, Kim Carney (Capt), Charlotte Casement, Kirsty Bowley, Mia Greenwood, Chelsea Bawden, Louise Slater, Kirsty Cooper and Paige Mepham.