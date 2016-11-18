231 entries for Syd Quirk half-marathon and walk on Sunday

There is a total of 172 entries for the Syd Quirk Half-Marathon in the south of the island this Sunday, with a further 59 in the walk.

The walk will commence at 8.30am from Ronaldsway Industrial Estate, followed 15 minutes later by the run/jog class for those expecting to take longer than two-and-a-quarter hours to complete the 13.1-mile course.

The main half-marathon will set off at 9.30am and this year incorporates the Isle of Man Half-Marathon Championships.

The course consists of two laps of a rectangular route taking in Ballasalla, Cross Four Ways, Ballabeg and Castletown Bypass.

Among those expected to feature prominently in the run are Jamie Newton, Ben Corkill, Mike Garrett, Stuart Christian, Richard Highfield, Orran Smith, Andrew Isaac, Paul Rodgers and Jack Okell. The women’s race is a lot harder to predict, but Keri Parry, first female home in last weekend’s hill race, could be one to watch.

Adam Cowin, James Quirk, Dave Walker, Gianni Epifani, Hannah Hunter, Erika Kelly, Dale and Jayne Farquhar are likely to feature prominently in the walk, along with the returning from injury Michelle Turner and Richard Wild.

The event is once more sponsored by Haldane Fisher builders merchants.

Race numbers and timing chips will be allocated at registration this evening, Thursday, at Manx Harriers clubhouse, NSC, Douglas between 5.30 and 7.30pm. No registration will be available on the day.

l Round two of the Up and Running-sponsored winter walking league is at Andreas on November 27, checking in at Andreas parish hall from 9.15am.

l Thursday, December 1, Ramsey Bakery Firemen’s Run (round three). Saturday, December 3, Winter Hill League (round three); Sunday, Dec 11, IoM cross-country league (round three); Sunday, Dec 18, Winter Walk League (round three); Sunday, January 1, New Year’s Day fell run, St John’s