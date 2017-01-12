5km Prom Run series starts this Saturday

The 5km Promenade Run Series begins this Saturday at Douglas.

This year’s series will be centred on the one course, all starting at 10am.

There will be an additional 2km race for junior runners of seven years and upwards.

Entries are via the Manx Timing Solutions site and close this evening, Thursday.

Round one is sponsored by Skanco and round two is on February 11.

The fourth and final round of the Microgaming Cross-Country League will be based at Queen Elizabeth High School, Peel on Sunday, January 22.

It will incorporate the 2017 IoM Cross-Country Championships and will be held over the fields to the east of the school, starting at 2pm.