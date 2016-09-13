A podium apiece for the McCanneys in series finale

The talented McCanney brothers grabbed a podium place apiece in the final round of the Maxxis Enduro World Championship at Cahors in France over the weekend.

Returning to the championship following a four month lay-off because of injury, Jamie McCanney landed back on the E1 podium in third place on Saturday with his Miglio Yamaha.

Elder sibling Danny was runner-up in the same class on Sunday to fellow Brit Nathan Watson, although it is Finland’s Eero Remes who lifts the class title.

Danny did more than enough to secure third overall in the final standings behind Remes and Watson. He was 14th in the overall inaugural Enduro GP series.

Jamie McCanney ended up 10th, despite missing five of the eight rounds.