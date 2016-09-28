Abby books her place at Horse of the Year show

Abby Corlett form Baldrine won the intermediate working hunter class at the recent Area 4 NPS show in Yorkshire and went on to take overall supreme at the show.

She has enjoyed a successful season with her seven-year-old grey called the Real McCoy fondly known as Smurf.

The duo qualified for the Royal International Horse Show in August at Hickstead and, after making the long trip down, they were credited with second place.

Also over the summer Abby has took her mum’s horse Blue River to Skipton to participate in a 100 British Eventing event and came second, before going on to win the BE100 at Llanymynech in Wales, finishing on her dressage score of 23.

As a result, Abby will now be competing in the prestigious Horse of the Year Show which takes place in Warwickshire between October 6-9.

Abby would like to thank Jane Cross at Country Warehouse for being so understanding and the Isle of Man Steam Packet for its continued support.