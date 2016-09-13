All set for 138.com Rally Isle of Man which starts on Thursday

Rally Isle of Man organisers have laid on 20 stages covering 163 miles across the island from Thursday evening to this Saturday afternoon.

There will be a shakedown stage at lunchtime on Thursday in the Glen Rushen Mines area.

There will be spectator friendly stages each day, starting that evening on Douglas promenade with the spectacular side-by-side opening stage. Excellent viewing is available from Villa Marina gardens and the promenade seafront, with the first cars likely to be in the stage by 7pm.

Two further stages complete the night, the daunting high-speed run down Tholt-y-Will (SS2 ‘Five Ton Bridge’) and Pond Road in the north of the island taking crews well into darkness.

Friday is traditionally the meat of the challenge, with crews facing a 13-hour, 11-stage marathon. Six daytime tests begin with the rapid Sloc hillclimb at 9.58am. This was last used in 1980 but is now on a fresh, somewhat contrversial strip of supersmooth Tarmac!

Friday night is headlined by the double run of the famous harbourside Castletown spectator stages from 7.08pm. They form part of a real endurance test on a leg that takes in five tests across the island without any opportunity for service.

Saturday is no easy run to the champagne either. The last three stages are all over 13 miles in length, part of nine 11-mile or longer tests across the event.

The late afternoon finale is the Classic at 3.47pm, encompassing all that is best about the famed Manx stages and a favourite of many drivers including Mark Higgins.

It crosses the island, starting on the infamous Druidale, takes in the familiar landmarks of Brandywell Cottage, Injebreck and Abbeylands jump and then joins the TT Course at Cronk-ny-Mona for the final dash back to Douglas and the TT start/finish line.

One other innovation organisers are trialling this year is WRC-style flexi-service for international crews. This allows teams to decide within an overall timeframe when to use their allotted service time, helping with logistics at the end of each leg.

The event is based throughout at the TT Grandstand. More in Thursday’s Manx Independent.