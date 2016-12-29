All set for New Year’s Day fell race at St John’s

The New Year’s Day fell race is again centred on St John’s football clubhouse.

Sponsored by David Cretney MLC, it will once more be held over the challenging 5km route to the summit of Slieau Whallian (a climb of 275 metres) and back.

The start time is 1.30pm with registration between 12.15 and 1.15pm.

The race will not count towards the 2017 Callin/Wild fell league as the main emphasis will be raising money for charity. All entry fees will be shared between Children in Need and Cherish and Develop in Mann.

Everyone is invited to run in fancy dress if they so wish. Minimum age is 12 years on race day.

Safety gear is not compulsory but all runners are strongly advised to carry a waterproof jacket.