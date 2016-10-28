All-weather pitch has to re-open on Monday, 11 months after floods

The all-weather pitch at the National Sports Centre opens on Monday.

The artificial pitch was among indoor and outdoor facilities destroyed or damaged when the NSC flooded on December 3, 2015.

Torrential rain led to the Rivers Dhoo and Glass bursting their banks and water flooding into Manx Sport and Recreation’s (MSR) adjacent offices and into the Sports Institute, across the Bowl football pitch, outdoor running track and all-weather pitch and in through the doors of the main NSC building.

As with other facilities that were previously reopened, the opportunity has been taken to upgrade the pitch and its facilities in line with modern requirements and standards.

Replacement floodlights are brighter than previous lighting and two floodlit warm-up areas have been added.

In the coming weeks, two new team dugouts and new spectator seating/shelters accommodating 70 people will be installed.

The pitch is a more sport-standard blue instead of green.

The opening of the pitch marks the end of 10 months hard work to get the NSC fully operational again.

The athletics track reopened in February, the Bowl football pitch at Easter, the sports halls and changing rooms in July and squash courts and the bowls hall in September.

Graham Cregeen MHK, Minister for Education and Children, said: ‘I would like to thank NSC users for their patience while we worked with loss adjusters, insurance companies and contractors to get our facilities back into use following the unprecedented event of last December.

‘Aside from the addition of these extra facilities at the all-weather pitch and some additional improvements in the bowls hall, the recovery of the NSC is complete.

‘Our improved facilities will benefit everyone from our elite athletes to schools, teams and individual leisure users, as we continue to encourage the population to stay fit and active.’