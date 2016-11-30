Andy Buckley returns to island

Experienced gymnastics coach Andy Buckley has returned to the island as coach at Manx Gymnastics Centre of Excellence on Glencrutchery Road, Douglas.

He joins a talented team of coaching staff at the gym, bringing with him more than 21 years of gymnastics teaching experience from recreational right through to national-level coaching.

No stranger to the Isle of Man, Andy coached the island’s first ever female Commonwealth Games gymnast, Olivia Curran, back in 2010. Since then, he has coached gymnasts to national apparatus finals in both the UK and Canada.

His time across the Atlantic saw him gain valuable experience at the highest level of the sport as he coached the WAG vault champion for Eastern Canada, as well as a gymnast who was selected for the Canadian National Olympic 2020/2024 Espoir program.

The coaches and gymnasts at Manx Gymnastics Centre of Excellence are thrilled to have Andy back on board, and look forward to working with him to build on the club’s continuing successes.