Annual mixed netball tournament on Dec 18

If you are looking to play netball but don’t feel ready to play in the Manx Netball Association Senior league, there are other options available – walking netball, netball now and mixed netball.

Walking netball is a slowed-down version of the game, designed for anyone looking to exercise in a relaxed, supportive and friendly environment.

It is suitable for all ages and abilities and every session contains a gentle warm up. There is lots of laughter during the sessions so, if like one of the existing players, you have ‘not played netball since 1972’, it could be for you.

Sessions run on Tuesdays from 10.30-11.30am at the Tommy Clucas Community Hall in Peel and on Thursdays 11am–12pm at the NSC - both cost £3 per session.

Netball now takes place on Tuesday evenings at QEII in Peel from 7-9pm and is a social netball session where you can just turn up and play - sessions cost £3.50.

After Christmas it is planned to develop this into a social league with the emphasis being very much on having fun while playing.

It is open to players of all abilities who are over the age of 25 years. They register as individuals and will be placed into teams by the organisers, based on their preferred playing position and recent experience. The closing date to enter the netball now league is November 27.

Manx Netball Association’s Christmas mixed tournament is taking place on the morning of December 18 at the NSC.

As the tournament had to be cancelled last year because of the flood damage at the NSC, it is hoped that there will be lots of teams wanting to take part especially following the success of the Mixed Business League that ran at Noble’s Park in April and May. The cost of entering is £20 per team and closing date is December 5.

Anyone wanting more info on should contact netball development officer Rachel Andrew on 308893, by emailing mnadevelopment@gmail.com or at www.facebook.com/ iomnetballdevelopment