Batchelor third in champs

Dinghy sailor Ben Batchelor signed off from the RS Tera class with third overall at the recent 2016 RS Tera National Championships in Pwllheli, Wales.

The nine-race series was mostly completed in very light winds which left Batchelor at a disadvantage in the 45-strong Tera Pro fleet.

But he was able to shine when the wind turned up on the second day, taking a race win, two seconds and a third place in the day’s four races.

The 15-year-old Isle of Man Sport Aid and Cavendish scholarship athlete has outgrown the Tera class after seven years and is making a big step up into the 29er dinghy next season.

The entire Manx Youth Sailing Squad, comprising eight young racers, contested the championship.

For most of the new-look squad it was their first experience of a major regatta and they continually improved as they gained vital experience of racing in big fleets.

The top Manx finisher in the 64-boat Sport fleet was 10-year-old Teddy Dunn who took 13th in race five and finished 32nd overall.

Teddy also finished third in the Sport fleet at last week’s RS Tera Scottish National championship and qualified for the Great Britain squad training over the winter.

Georgia Harding was awarded the endeavour prize for her perseverance in completing every race, despite many retirements in the fleet ahead of her.

The Batchelor family have been a mainstay of the RS Tera class and were awarded the Family Ethos trophy for their dedication.