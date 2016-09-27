Cain embarks on GB snowboarding career

Local snowboarder Brandon Cain embarks on his Great Britain career this week when he heads to Austria for six months to train and compete in European events.

The 18-year-old is a member of the British snowboardcross junior squad and his time in Austria will be spent training with the GB team and competing in various events.

The teenager is a 12-time BMX champion in the island and has been ninth in the UK rankings for BMX racing, so he has plenty of experience of extreme sports.

He has been snowboarding for six years and is excited about the new challenge he is about to face. ‘I thoroughly enjoy snowboarding no matter what the weather or snow conditions, and the training camp is a great chance to learn new skills and techniques.’

Last year Cain was on the Team GB snowboardcross coaching and selection camp in Austria and impressed sufficiently to make the British Ski and Snowboard Athletes programme this year.

He will begin competing in European events from late November.

While training abroad, Brandon is to receive support from Sure who have provided him with a phone to use in Austria, enabling him to stay in touch with family and friends back home in the island.

Sure’s PR and marketing manager, Sarah Jarvis, said: ‘At Sure we’re always keen to support our local sporting talent and back TT riders, cyclists and our primary school sports programme.

‘Brandon is an enormously talented young man and we’d like to congratulate him on his selection to the British team.

‘The phone will allow him to keep in touch with family and friends back here in the island and let them know how he’s getting on at the training camp.’