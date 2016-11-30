Cain preparing for world junior championships

Local bowler Jordan Cain is set to compete at the 2016 World Junior Indoor Bowling Championships in Glasgow next week.

The 24-year-old from Onchan, who earlier this year represented the Isle of Man at the Senior World Indoor Bowling Championships in Jersey, will be up against the best of the home nations players, plus others from the Netherlands, Israel and Canada.

The highest ranked player and likely favourite to lift the title is Scott Baxter of Jersey. The exiled Scottish No.1 won the senior title 12 months ago.

The men’s and women’s singles are played on a group basis, each contestent playing five individual matches. The top two in each group progress through to the knockout stages.

The mixed triples is drawn randomly and will also be a group format.

The event takes place between Tuesday, December 6 and Friday, December 9.

Jordan wishes to thank Isle of Man Indoor Bowling Association for the help he has received travelling to the event, also the National Sports Centre management team, where he is employed.