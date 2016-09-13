Cal finishes eighth after penalty reversed

Cal Crutchlow eventually finished the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix in eighth and top independent team rider after a hard-fought battle.

After starting from the third row of the grid in seventh, the LCR Honda rider had spent much of the race in the same position while scrapping with the factory Ducati of Michele Pirro.

Having lost out to the Italian right at the end of the race, Crutchlow was initially dealt a blow when he was given a 1.5 second penalty, which would relegate him to ninth.

This decision came after the FIM MotoGP stewards saw that the Briton, who was suffering with visor problems, had transgressed the bounds of the track at turn one on five occasions.

Having gained an advantage in the first sector on three of those laps, the subsequent penalty was applied and the results were revised, demoting him to ninth.

However, Dorna Timekeeping advised the stewards of differences in the sector times which were not evident at the time the penalty was made.

The stewards requested on-board data from the LCR Honda Team for further analysis, and upon studying this extra data as well as video evidence it was discovered that Crutchlow had deliberately slowed through the second sector of the track in order to give back the time gained.

As a result, it was decided that the initial penalty would be revoked, and Cal would be reinstated back to eighth place.

The race was won by Spain’s Dani Pedrosa who became the eighth different rider to have won a Moto GP race this season.

With another eight points added to his account, the British rider remains in eighth place in the series standings.

The championship travels to north-eastern Spain for the Grand Prix of Aragon over the weekend of September 23-25.

In the Moto2 race, Onchan resident Sam Lowes crashed while in fourth place.

This result leaves him 57 points behind championship leader Johann Zarco with five rounds remaining.