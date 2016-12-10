Castle Rushen retain year 10 title after win over Ramsey GS

The year 10 Schools’ Shield Final took place at Ramsey Rugby Club’s Mooragh Park pitch last week.

The floodlit match promised to be a close encounter between holders, Castle Rushen High School and Ramsey Grammar School.

The schools qualified first and second respectively in the league section of the competition and had both built towards the final showdown.

The game got going at a great pace but both sides seemed to struggle with the pressure, making a number of errors.

CRHS struck first with an electric break through the middle of the RGS defence from Django Kinley. Jack Camarda converted to make the score 7-0.

This didn’t last too long as RGS hit back with a backline move which led to centre Dan Richmond scoring a lovely try. No conversion was added.

The intensity of the game was raised and RGS were forcing CRHS into mistakes and poor decisions.

The southerners were forced to step up and play from deep which led to Luca Simmons receiving the ball in midfield around his own 10 metre line. He picked an arcing line and beat his man on the outside to race under the posts from distance. Another Camarda conversion took the score to 14-5 at half-time.

RGS flew out of the gates to start the second half and took the Castle Rushen players by surprise.

Only a long, tough defensive effort was keeping the northerners out but it became obvious the line would break at some point.

Kieran Kneale scored the try after umpteen phases and the teams were now separated by four points. The conversion was missed but RGS had the momentum.

The Castle Rushen team needed a reaction and also needed the ball. They took the restart and began to build pressure of their own.

Players were held-up over the try line twice and, from the second of the attacking scrums awarded, Kinley went over the line for his second score of the night to put CRHS 19-10 ahead.

The pressure continued from CRHS in the latter stages and the excellent Jake Crook went under the posts from a nice show-and-go to add some gloss to the scoreline at 24-10.

The win ultimately went to Castle Rushen, but the Ramsey Grammar side put in a brave performance. It was a brilliant spectacle and all the boys did their schools proud.