Change of venue for cross-country this Sunday

Due to unforeseen complications, round two of the Microgaming Cross-Country League this Sunday has been switched from Ballasaig Farm, Dreemskerry to Crossags at Ramsey.

Details are as follows: 2pm under-nine boys and girls (two small laps) 860 metres; 2.10pm u11 boys/girls (three small laps) 1,290m; 2.25pm u13 boys/girls and short course (one small and one large lap) 2,600m; 2.35pm u15 boys/girls, u17 girls and junior women (two large laps) 4,660m; 2.35pm u17 boys, junior men, senior and veteran women (three large laps) 6,990m; 2.35pm senior men and veteran men (four large laps) 9,320m.

Fixtures at a glance

Tonight (Thursday) - Ramsey Firemen’s road running league, round two, sponsored by Ramsey Bakery, Northern AC.

Sign on in the fire station from 6pm for a 7pm start. Single-lap race of 1.7-miles, three laps five miles. All runners must wear reflective or Hi-vis clothing.

Saturday, November 12 - Winter Hill Running League, round two Cringle Plantation, sponsored by Aston International.

This will incorporate round two of the junior hill running championship. Manx Fell Runners, 1.30pm start, 5km.

Final round December 3 at Glen Helen.

