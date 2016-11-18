Chasing pack have chance to close gap to leaders Ramsey B

Vagabonds B, Douglas B, Southern Nomads and Western Vikings all have a chance to rein in Manx Shield leaders Ramsey B this weekend.
Ramsey’s scheduled game against Castletown has been postponed so they won’t play and while their five-point lead at the top of the table means they won’t be caught, someone will close the gap on Saturday.
Defending champions PDMS Southern Nomads host Douglas B at King William’s College in the game of the day.
Douglas won the earlier leg at Port-e-Chee after building up a lead and surviving a Nomads fightback to hang on for a 30-28 victory.
Since then, through no fault of their own, Nomads haven’t really had much proper game time and will be keen to make amends.
The side had been forced to regroup after some player losses at the beginning of the season.
Skipper Mark Young is sharp in every department and Gerard Landels’ pace in the backline is a great asset.
Douglas, however, have the prodigious Nathan Knights in their backs and with clean ball and an inch or two of space he’s sure to sniff out a path to the try line.
At QEII second-place Western Vikings face Vagabonds B who are in the unaccustomed position of next to bottom.
Vagas for a variety of reasons, are a few games behind everyone else and could theoretically be in second.
Skipper John Cannan is hopeful that some of the experienced heads he had against Ramsey B will be available this week.
Bob Nicholson is solid at prop and Bryan Kennaugh is solid just about everywhere.
Vikings stand-out player is without doubt Kevin Mellor.
He’s been at centre thus far but can easily adapt to back row if needed.
Liam Sweeney too is another name to watch. The big second row certainly knows his way to the try line.
Fixtures: Saturday, November 19
South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One
Douglas v Manchester Medics @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm
South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Two
Oldershaw v Vagabonds @ Oldershaw
South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Three
Ramsey v Christleton @ Mooragh Park ko 1.30pm
Women’s NC North One
Vagabonds v Crewe & Nantwich @ Ballafletcher ko 12pm
Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield both ko @ 2.15pm
PDMS Southern Nomads v Douglas B @ King William’s College
Western Vikings v Vagabonds B @ QEII School
