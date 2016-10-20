Chris Scott - the short burn of a bright candle

The Manx rugby community was rocked just over a week ago when it learned that former Castletown skipper and chairman Chris Scott had lost his battle with cancer at the age of only 38.

Chris was a leader for Castletown Rugby Club on and off the field and he is already missed by everyone that knew him.

Chris began his playing days at Castle Rushen High School with Neil MacGregor a big influence.

He had bad eyesight when he was younger though so school rugby didn’t really see the best of him, nor he it.

He was press-ganged into playing club rugby by his former school-mate Neil Cowley.

Chris’s father-in-law Garry Logan has been the president of Castletown for many a year, and Town was therefore only club he would play for (and probably the only club he was allowed to play for!)

In his early 20s he had laser treatment on his eyes, which meant he could actually see which way he was playing, and at the ripe old age of 25 he made his Town debut.

His school rugby was played at hooker but he started in the back-row at Castletown and made an immediate impact.

In his first match, he was man of the match, and the same for his second. This pretty much set the tone for his time at the club.

At the end of that first season, 2003-04, he won both the club’s Player of the Year and Most Improved Player awards. By 2005-06 he was elected vice-captain and the following season captain.

The next campaign saw the arrival of his first child Jessica in March, so he didn’t play quite as much.

The start of the following year saw Chris suffer a major injury where an accidental clash of heads left him with a cheekbone replaced with metal plates.

He retired from regular action at the end of 2009 season, partly as his second daughter, Ellie, had arrived in September 2008 and also because of problems with the metal plates.

The 2008-09 season was also when Castletown and Western Vikings semi-merged to form Castletown Vikings to help both clubs maintain a playing presence. As one of the senior players he was key in making this work, and he formed some strong bonds with the Vikings lads during what was one of his favourite seasons.

Chris was elected chairman for 2010-11 season, but stood down from the role the following season mainly due to the expanding family, as his third child, Reuben, had arrived by then. He was elected vice-president in 2011.

He also found his first ‘lump’ in that year which was then confirmed as skin cancer. From late 2012 onwards the cancer spread and, from a rugby perspective, he stepped down as vice-president to focus on fighting the disease.

He underwent countless operations, procedures and different types of drugs - a lot of which were experimental as there’s no recognised cure for his particular type of cancer.

When it was confirmed in 2012 that the cancer had spread and could appear anywhere in his body, there weren’t many doctors who thought he’d still be around four years later in 2016.

Chris was one of the hardest players to play or train against, but extremely gentle off the pitch. His teaching career involved setting up nurture groups at some of the primary schools in the island dealing with youngsters with extra emotional needs, which couldn’t be further from his playing style.

Chris leaves a wife Heather and three fantastic children, Jessica aged nine, Eleanor (Ellie) eight and Reuben six. He also leaves parents Ian and Rosie and a sister Rosanna, not to mention countless friends both on and off the rugby field from one end of the island to the other.