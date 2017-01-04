Commodore Edwards wins Boxing Day Frostbite Regatta

The annual Manx Sailing and Cruising Club Frostbite

Regatta was held on Boxing Day at West Baldwin.

The event took place in bright, sunny conditions with more than enough wind to shift the Christmas Day cobwebs, unlike the rest of the UK which was struggling with Storm Conor.

The format was a pursuit race, handicaps being applied for each boat by staggering the start times - slow boats first, fastest last - meaning all dinghies should, in theory, finish at the same time.

Racing is never like that though, so when the full-time hooter is sounded the first on the water is the winner - simple.

Of the excellent turnout of 17 crews it was junior Peter Cope in his Tera who was first away at 11am, followed by ‘Gentleman’ Jim Whitelegg sailing the mighty Gull (former winner) away four minutes later.

By the time the bulk of the fleet (Aeros, Lasers and D-Zeros) had started, Cope had completed a whole lap of the round-the-lake course, maintaining the lead until the very last mark before eventually letting five other crews through.

The fastest and last starters, Aero 9 of Dave Batchelor and Contender of Anthony Ellis with their very large sails, struggled in the gusty conditions.

Batchelor managed a spectacular capsize in one gust, followed by a near-miraculous righting in the very next gust of wind.

Rounding the last mark James Arnold (Laser Radial) led but a lull - hard to believe but crews were becalmed even in these conditions - let MS&CC commodore Donald Edwards (Laser Standard) through to claim the Stanley Quayle Cup.

Andrew Dean (D-Zero) finished second with Arnold holding onto third with MS&CC dinghy captain Ralph Kee fourth.

For full results and excellent photos by Mary Davies visit the MS&CC Facebook page.

Many thanks go to Keith Poole for officer of the day duties and all safety boat crews. The next racing will be on Sunday, January 8 at 10am.