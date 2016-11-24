Corkish at World Amateur Championship

Sean Corkish has headed to Doha in Qatar to represent the Isle of Man at the International Billiards and Snooker Association World Amateur Championships.

With sponsorship from RL360° where Sean works in servicing at the company’s headquarters at the Isle of Man Business Park, he will compete in the tournament at the Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

‘I’ve been playing snooker since I was 13, my highest break is 140 and I’ve played snooker for the island all over the UK and in China, Thailand, Malta and Belgium,’ he explained.

‘I won the Isle of Man Championships for the first time this year. I had been a runner-up on five previous occasions, so winning the title this year was a great relief! And the added bonus is that I get to play at the Championships.’

The tournament will run until November 29 and the first stage is a round-robin format with 22 groups of seven where the top four from each will progress to the knockout stage. There are 140 players from 55 different countries.

‘The standard of the competition will be very tough. Previous winners of these IBSF events include Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White, Ding Junhui, Stuart Bingham, Neil Robertson, Mark Allen and Ken Doherty.’

RL360° director of marketing Simon Barwell said: ‘We’re very proud to be able to help Sean as he competes at such a high level. Everyone at RL360° wishes him the very best of luck.’

Sean has been drawn in Group K with players from Thailand, USA, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The full draw can be found at http://ibsf.info/turnieje/2016/ms/en/msm_2016_groups.php

Live scoring and streaming will be available through http://www.ibsf.info/

l The island’s Champion of Champions tournament will kick off over the weekend of December 3-4 featuring all the players who won tournaments last season.

It is the only chance to see all the island’s top players in one event.