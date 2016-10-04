Corlett’s Western 10

Alan Corlett won the Western 10 road race at the first attempt on Sunday morning.

The Manx Harriers man produced the only sub-hour time of the 25th annual event organised by Western Athletics Club on the undulating Patrick, St John’s, Switchback course. The runner-up was Jack Okell, followed by Paul Rodgers and Richard Highfield. The leading woman was Voirrey Cashin of Northern AC in 25th place. A 10-mile walk over the same course was won in record time by Adam Cowin. Full report in this week’s Manx Independent.

