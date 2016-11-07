Crease lands island squash title

Isle of Man Squash Rackets Association hosted its delayed Island Championships at the NSC last week.

First round matches went to form with a notable match from perennial rivals Les Callow and Phil Shaw, which the latter won by two points in the fifth game.

Mid-week the seeding was getting a lot closer. Calum Baker eased 2-0 up against Liam Davies and looked in command only for Davies to come back and win the next two games. A close fifth was edged by Baker 11-8.

Experience met youth when Brian Cowley played new boy Daniel Gibson in the fourth round. Cowley had to use all experience to overcome an enthusiastic Gibson, Cowley winning in the fifth 12-10 after an epic battle.

The tournament’s Swiss system always ensures that the final round brings players of equal ability together and produces some close games.

The leading women’s player, Beth Jones, almost beat Nick Platten. The latter took the first two games, but Jones won the next two before running out steam in the fifth as Platten won 11-4.

Playing for the middle order ranking, a great match ensued between Merseyside over-60s county player Pete Sharples and IoMSRA chairman Pete Fergusson.

Sharples won the first and third and Fergusson the second and fourth, before winning the fifth 11-5.

The final was between Hamish Thornton and Robin Crease.

Thornton has won the island title on several occasions whereas Crease has been sidelined through injury for almost two years.

A packed gallery saw these two very accomplished men play skilful and punishing squash, both playing a tight game and some amazing recovery shots. This was the pattern for the whole match, Thornton winning the first game 11-7, before Crease hit back to win the next three 11-6, 11-7 and 11-8 to become island champion for the first time.