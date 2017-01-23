Cross-country: Another island title for Corlett

Alan Corlett won the Isle of Man Cross-Country Championship title for the third year in succession at Peel on Sunday.

The Manx Harriers runner, who previously won at Ballannette, Lonan in 2015 and Crossags Farm, Ramsey in 2016, led the race throughout but almost got caught napping when he mistakenly pulled off the QEII School-based course one lap early. He was ultimately a comfortable margin clear of Orran Smith of the organising Western AC and leading veteran Gianni Epifani. Rachael Franklin regained the women’s title after missing last year’s event through injury. Elissa Morris was runner-up and Gail Griffiths third. Full report and pictures in Thursday’s edition of the Manx Independent.