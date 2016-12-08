Cross-country at the Nunnery this Sunday

There is a new and testing venue for round three of the Microgaming-sponsored island cross-country league this Sunday.

The event will take place in the grounds of the Nunnery, off the Old Castletown Road, within half-a-mile of Douglas town.

The format will be similar to the regular pattern, with the usual registration and start times (first race 2pm).

The course, perhaps surprisingly, has some major hills in it as well as flat fast running so it should be a good tester.

Car drivers need to be aware that parking will be tight and it may actually be more convenient to park in Pulrose or at the car park alongside the Power Station/King George V Park Bowl. The venue is a 10-minute walk away through the path from the Middle Industrial Estate. Full details will be available on the Manx Harriers website.

Athletics calendar:

Sunday, December 18, Winter Walk League (round three), St John’s; Sunday, January 1, New Year’s Day fell run, St John’s; Thursday, January 5, Ramsey Bakery Firemen’s Runs (round four); Sunday, Jan 8, Winter Walk League (round four); Saturday, Jan 14, 5km Prom Run Series (round one); Sunday, January 22, Microgaming Cross-Country League (round four) and IoM champs; Saturday, Jan 28, Ard Whallin Fell Run; Sunday, Jan 29, Jude’s Sports Hall Athletics; Thursday, February 2, Ramsey Firemen’s run (round five).