Cross-country: Manx impress at Lancashire Championships

Local athletes who travelled to the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships at Whitton Park, Blackburn on Saturday had their plans severely disrupted by fog.

Most eventually did make it, but five of the younger female athletes were unable to compete because of the weather-enforced delays.

Macy Hillier of Manx Harriers dominated the under-11 girls race.

Northern Athletics Club claimed its first team title in the history of the event. Lorna Spiers finished fourth in the under-15 girls, Phoebe Coates fifth, Kate Cashin seventh and Alice Cashin eighth to secure the team award.

David Mullarkey took silver in the under-17 boys, while Laura Dickinson ran the race of her life to finish third in the girls.

Rachael Franklin continued her return from injury to finish third in the women’s event. Elissa Morris was fifth, Gail Griffiths seventh (winning the over-50’s) and Northern’s Becky Storrie eighth (first under-20). Karen Shimmin was ninth and Caroline Mayers 22nd (third over-45). Harriers again won the team prize.

Alan Corlett ran a storming race to record a best result of fifth in the men’s, with Mike Garrett 28th (second over-45), Gianni Epifani 42nd (third over-40).

