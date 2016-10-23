Crutchlow makes more MotoGP history

Cal Crutchlow won his second MotoGP on Sunday with a superb ride in Phillip Island, Australia.

The Ramsey resident, having become Britain’s first GP winner in more than three decades when clinching the Czech GP in Brno earlier this year, went even better at the weekend.

Crutchlow held off the challenge of seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi by more than four seconds, while Spain’s Maverick Vinales completed the podium.

By clinching the victory, Crutchlow becomes the first Briton to win more than one MotoGP race in a single season since Barry Sheene did so in 1979.

