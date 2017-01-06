Cup and Plate competition get under way with prelim round

It’s cup time in rugby this weekend with the preliminary round of the most revered domestic competition, the Manx Cup.

The cup itself is small and is generally won after just two games, but the fervour which grips the semi-finalists is quite special and has to be seen to be believed.

No semis just yet, as there’s a small matter of a preliminary round.

Under the current cup format, the league sides, Douglas, Ramsey and Vagabonds receive byes to the semis which leaves Castletown, Southern Nomads and Western Vikings to fight it out for the remaining space.

Castletown declined to take part which means it’s a simple one-off match between Southern Nomads and Western Vikings to decide who goes into a home semis against Ramsey.

Nomads won at QEII just before Christmas and while the margin of the win was large at 55-8, it was far from one-way traffic and Western Vikings could and should have had more points.

Rob Keelan was the key man for Nomads that day with a consummate performance.

For Vikings, Jack Goodwin is shaping up well at number eight and looks to be one to watch for the future.

In the backline the contrasting styles of Viking Kevin Mellor and Nomad Gerard Landels should also provide a good show.

Mellor prefers route number one, while Landels’ sleight of hand and rapid acceleration may give him the edge when there’s space.

That said, it should be a win for Nomads here.

In addition to the Manx Cup, its second-tier competition also gets underway with two preliminary round games in the Shimmin Wilson Manx Plate.

This competition is for second teams, and those first teams knocked out of the Manx Cup. Castletown is one of the latter while the other will be the loser of the Nomads v Vikings clash.

In the prelim round, Ramsey B travel to Emerging Nomads on Saturday. Ramsey have beaten the men in white twice already in the Shield and look likely to make it a third.

The defending Plate champions are currently top of the Manx Shield standings and should prove too strong for Nomads.

‘Old Firm’ rivals Douglas B and Vagabonds B were due to meet at Port-e-Chee, but this tie has been conceded by the latter.

FIXTURES: SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Sefton v Douglas @ Sefton

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Eagle v Vagabonds @ Eagle

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Ramsey v Wallasey @ Mooragh Park ko 1.30pm

Women’s NC North One

Barnsley v Vagabonds @ Barnsley

Shimmin Wilson Manx Cup – preliminary round

Western Vikings v PDMS Southern Nomads @ QEII ko 2.15

Shimmin Wilson Manx Plate – preliminary round

Douglas B H-W Vagabonds B

Emerging Nomads v Ramsey B @ King William’s College ko 2.15pm