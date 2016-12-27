Danny McCanney and Gav Hunt win Boxing Day enduro at Bride

Daniel McCanney and Gavin Hunt won Ramsey MCC’s Boxing Day Enduro for the third time each in less than a decade.

McCanney previously won with Matt Moffat and Alex Rockwell, while Hunt has also won twice before, with Mark Cringle and David Knight.

After a close tussle in the initial stages with Jamie McCanney and 15-year-old Max Ingham, and briefly going behind after pitting earlier, McCanney and Hunt finally put some daylight between him, Hunt and the chasing duo when the latter pair’s 125 Yamaha hit problems.

The gear lever came loose and, even after stopping to replace the lever, it went loose again in the closing stages due to worn splines.

Without that, the result would have been very close.

Ultimately, three pairs finished on the same count of 32 laps, with Olly Megson and Grant Thomson going extremely well in third.

Russell Millward and Chris Madigan also had a rock steady race, completing 31 laps in three hours to finish fourth overall and first of the over and under-40 pairings.

Cousins Jamie and Mark Cringle were fifth on a similar count of 31 laps, with Ali Heginbotham and Jim Marshall sixth on 30.

Brothers Matthew and Mark Lund were seventh on 30, Gareth Quayle and Ashley Kelly eighth (30), Peter Kermeen and Barry Kinley ninth (29).

Chris Moore and Liam Crellin, the youngest two riders in the race at 15, rode well to complete the top-10 on a Yamaha YZ250F, also on 29.

Full report in the Manx Independent.