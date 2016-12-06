Darryl Hill to face Ronnie O’Sullivan

The Isle of Man’s only professional snooker player faces the biggest name in the sport tomorrow evening, Wednesday.

Darryl Hill, number 100 in the world rankings, faces Ronnie O’Sullivan in the qualifying round for the German Masters.

The event is taking place in Barnsley and it will be the first time Hill has faced the five-time world champion.

O’Sullivan lost the final of the UK Snooker Championship to Mark Selby on Sunday evening. He is currently ranked world No.12.

Hill, 20, was invited to join the professional circuit last year after winning the 2015 European Under-21 Snooker Championship.