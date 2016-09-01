David Higgins wraps up another American title

Manxman David Higgins re-affirmed his dominance of American rallying by clinching a sixth US title in a row over the weekend.

Mid-Wales-based Higgins sealed his latest crown with a faultless victory at the Ojibwe Forests Rally, mathematically securing both the Manufacturers’ Championship for Subaru and Driver’s Championship for the 2016 Rally America season. After losing time to teammate Travis Pastrana on the opening stage, Higgins and Drew attacked the sandy Minnesota forest stages with vigor, winning all the remaining stages to earn a convincing victory.

Higgins said: ‘A great result here, and it feels amazing to secure our sixth title in a row with Subaru.

‘All the pieces are together here on this team, our Subaru WRX STI is a joy to drive fast and the crew and Craig (Drew) work so hard.’

Subaru motorsport’s marketing manager Rob Weir added: ‘We’re extremely proud of Higgins and Drew, and the entire team for securing the 2016 Rally America National Championship once again for Subaru.

‘We thank our technical partner Vermont SportsCar and associated team partners for their support of Subaru Rally Team USA.

Pastrana with newly-appointed veteran co-driver Robbie Durant put pressure on Higgins from the start of the rally, but hanging dust slowed the former motocross star on the opening night stages allowing Higgins to accumulate a healthy lead by the end of the first day.

After overnight rain helped control dust issues, Pastrana went back on the attack for the lead on day two.

While pushing flat-out, Pastrana went off stage and suffered chassis damage, but was able maintain pace and to continue to service.

After completing the first loop, Pastrana and Durant were forced to retire because of safety concerns after roll cage damage was discovered during service.

Higgins and Pastrana will duel again at the final round of the Championship, the legendary Lake Superior Performance Rally in northern Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, October 14-15.