David Knight officially pulls out of ISDE team for Spain

David Knight has officially pulled out of the Great Britain team for next month’s International Six Days Enduro in north-east Spain.

He re-aggravated a hip injury earlier this summer and was forced to retire from the recent British Enduro Championship round hosted in the island last month by Southern MCC.

The five-time world champion is now awaiting a hip operation, but is unlikely to be be back in action before the New Year.

Knight’s place in the World Trophy team alongside the McCanney brothers and Nathan Watson in the Nevarra-based is to be filled by Welshman Jamie Lewis.