Defending champions Nomads travel to second-placed Vikings

The match of the day in the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield on Saturday is at QEII where second-placed Western Vikings host defending champions Southern Nomads.

The men from the south must start as favourites although they haven’t had a game for a few weeks and may be a little rusty.

The two haven’t met this season either so gauging form is a little tricky.

I watched Vikings play Ramsey B a fortnight ago and they’re technically competent.

The forwards win ball and they have a couple of ball carriers who know which way to run.

Ramsey just edged them over an hour and then superior fitness took over in the final quarter.

Vikings, however, will make life hard for most teams on the smaller QEII pitch so Nomads won’t have an easy time.

Elsewhere, Ramsey B make the trip to Poulsom Park where they should pick up maximum points against Castletown.

Ramsey currently lead the standings but have some work to do.

Nomads must visit the Mooragh and they have away games at Douglas and Vagabonds.

Town are battling on despite a thin squad and will look to fulfil their fixtures and perhaps steal a win or two in the Manx Bowl competition a little later in the season.

The weekend’s final game is at King William’s College where Emerging Nomads host Vagabonds B.

Vagas have been struggling for a team for the past couple of weeks and could be stretched here.

Nomads are a close-knit squad who get better and better each time they play and this could be a chance for them to upset the apple cart.

Fixtures: Saturday, December 10

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One

Manchester v Douglas @ Manchester

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds v Dukinfield @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Three

Mossley Hill v Ramsey @ Mossley Hill ko 2.15pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm

Western Vikings v PDMS Southern Nomads

Castletown v Ramsey B @ Poulsom Park

Emerging Nomads v Vagabonds B @ King William’s College